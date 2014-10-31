FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paulson & Co. PFR Gold Fund up 11 percent through September
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
October 31, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Paulson & Co. PFR Gold Fund up 11 percent through September

Jennifer Ablan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge-fund manager John Paulson’s $400 million PFR Gold Fund was up 11 percent year-to-date through the end of September, according to a person familiar with Paulson’s firm.

Preliminary figures for October were not available as gold prices slumped to their lowest since 2010 on Friday as the dollar and stock markets soared following a new round of quantitative easing by the Bank of Japan and data showing a robust U.S. economy.

Collectively, the onshore and offshore PFR Gold Funds - named after Paulson and his gold specialists Victor Flores and John Reade - are less than 2 percent of the Paulson & Co’s assets under management totaling $22 billion.

New York-based Paulson & Co also owned around 10.2 million shares of the world’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, worth $1.31 billion on June 30, according to the latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The latest of Paulson’s GLD holdings for the third quarter will be released on Nov. 14.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.