Allianz's El-Erian says greater likelihood of Greece 'accident': CNBC
May 26, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz's El-Erian says greater likelihood of Greece 'accident': CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Tuesday the likelihood of an “accident” involving Greece’s debts had increased to a 55-60 percent probability.

“I think the probability of an accident is now somewhat higher. I don’t think we can just muddle through forever on Greece,” El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.

El-Erian said, while an accident involving Greece was not threatening to the euro zone economy, it would induce the European Central Bank to further loosen monetary policy.

Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

