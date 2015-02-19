FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Long-short equity funds had $7.3 billion outflows in January, largest since 2009
February 19, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Long-short equity funds had $7.3 billion outflows in January, largest since 2009

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds attracted a total of $1.19 billion in January, bringing the industry’s assets under management to $3.033 trillion, even as long-short equity and credit strategy funds shed assets, research firm eVestment said on Thursday.

eVestment said in a report that the flow of investor assets was nearly flat on a net basis in January, but there were elevated redemptions and allocations occurring across major strategies.

Long-short equity funds, which involve taking long positions in stocks expected to increase in value and shorting stocks expected to decrease in value, experienced their largest cash outflow since December 2009, losing $7.3 billion last month, eVestment said.

Hedge funds in fixed-income and credit strategies posted withdrawals of $3.88 billion in January and $10.37 billion in the last three months ended January.

“Redemption pressures from performance issues could be expected as the universe has endured six months of negative or flat returns,” eVestment said.

Macro funds, meanwhile, experienced a return of positive investor sentiment in January, receiving $2.5 billion in the month.

eVestment said the trend of outflows facing the European hedge fund industry continued into its seventh consecutive month in January at $1.33 billion. “Redemptions came from funds across multiple strategies, but it appears exposure to European markets was among the main drivers of redemptions,” the report said.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
