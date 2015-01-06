FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soros portfolio manager who led Herbalife bet left firm: CNBC
January 6, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Soros portfolio manager who led Herbalife bet left firm: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The portfolio manager who led Soros Fund Management’s bullish investment in nutritional supplements company Herbalife has left the investment firm, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Paul Sohn, a portfolio manager at the firm founded by billionaire investor George Soros, left late last year, CNBC reported. Portfolio manager Randy Yuen and analyst Nils Tristan also left the firm recently, CNBC said, citing unnamed sources.

Herbalife shares were down 7 percent in afternoon trading at $30.71, rebounding a bit from a two-year low of $29.43 touched earlier Tuesday.

Through its bullish investment in Herbalife, which Reuters first reported in July 2013, Soros Fund Management entered into the fray of opposing bets on the multi-level marketing company.

William Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, has been Herbalife’s most vocal opponent, calling the company a pyramid scheme. Other prominent investors, including Soros and activist investor Carl Icahn, have taken the opposite side.

Soros Fund Management slashed its stake in Herbalife by 60 percent during the third quarter of 2014, leaving it with a roughly 1.9 million share stake, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Herbalife missed Wall Street earnings estimates and its stock price tumbled over the period. The company’s shares fell 52 percent over the course of last year.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
