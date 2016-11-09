FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Icahn says he bought shares as they slid overnight: CNBC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 9, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

Icahn says he bought shares as they slid overnight: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Wednesday that he bought stocks in the overnight market on declines and that Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win was a "step in the right direction" for the U.S. economy.

"I saw that market going down like insanity, and I personally don't believe that Trump is bad for the market necessarily, so I left and went home and I bought a lot of stock in the overnight market," Icahn said.

Icahn told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that his purchase of U.S. stocks after leaving Trump's victory party in the early morning hours amounted to a roughly $1 billion bet. Icahn also told Bloomberg he had removed some hedging trades last night.

Icahn said he did not buy more shares of health supplements maker Herbalife Ltd overnight, but only said he had bought "the S&P." Icahn owned a roughly 24 percent stake in Herbalife as of Tuesday, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Through the night, financial markets reacted violently to the election results and as Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's path to victory narrowed.

The S&P futures slid 5 percent and hit a limit down, meaning the contract could not trade lower, only sideways or up. Dow Industrials futures briefly fell 800 points.

U.S. stocks rebounded dramatically, however, with the benchmark S&P 500 U.S. stock index last up 0.67 percent.

Icahn, who supported Republican Trump during his campaign, said Trump's victory would bring positive change to the U.S. economy.

"You know I’ve been very hedged,” Icahn said. "Now is the first time that I think that there is a chance for our economy to come out of this."

He said regulatory agencies had "run amok" in many cases, but that some regulation of Wall Street was still needed and that he would not favor a rollback of Dodd-Frank, the 2010 financial regulatory law passed in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese, Andrew Hay and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.