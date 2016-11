Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Wednesday that he bought stocks in the overnight market on declines and that Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win was a "step in the right direction" for the U.S. economy.

"I saw that market going down like insanity, and I personally don't believe that Trump is bad for the market necessarily, so I left and went home and I bought a lot of stock in the overnight market," Icahn said.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)