FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family Dollar wasting over $300 million in breakup fees : Icahn
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
August 19, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Family Dollar wasting over $300 million in breakup fees : Icahn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn told Reuters late Monday that the Family Dollar board is wasting more than $300 million in breakup fees to Dollar Tree in an attempt to chill a competing bid from Dollar General.

Icahn said: ”It appears that (CEO Howard) Levine and Family Dollar wanted to neutralize me by getting me to sign a confidentiality agreement.

“If Levine and Family Dollar had gotten me to sign it, that would have kept me from doing a proxy fight and in my opinion this would have given Levine 2-3 more years to mismanage the company and keep a competing bid from materializing.”

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.