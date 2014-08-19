Family Dollar wasting over $300 million in breakup fees : Icahn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn told Reuters late Monday that the Family Dollar board is wasting more than $300 million in breakup fees to Dollar Tree in an attempt to chill a competing bid from Dollar General.

Icahn said: ”It appears that (CEO Howard) Levine and Family Dollar wanted to neutralize me by getting me to sign a confidentiality agreement.

“If Levine and Family Dollar had gotten me to sign it, that would have kept me from doing a proxy fight and in my opinion this would have given Levine 2-3 more years to mismanage the company and keep a competing bid from materializing.”