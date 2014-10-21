FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 3 years ago

Carl Icahn says high-yield 'junk' bond market in a bubble: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday he thinks the high-yield “junk” bond market is still in a bubble despite the asset class’s recent selloff.

“I think the high-yield market is in a bubble,” Icahn told CNBC television. “We do a very arcane product, we buy the CDS (credit default swaps), the insurance, and we buy the CDS on the high-yield versus the Treasuries - the five-year Treasuries. It doesn’t mean I‘m right; in fact I‘m losing money on it right now. But I think that that is a no-brainer also.”

High-yield corporate bond spreads widened out to 5.08 percentage points over comparable U.S. Treasuries last week, up from a modest 3.35 percentage points as recently as June.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
