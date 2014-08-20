FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco NYC office tackles bed bug infestation, fumigates
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
August 20, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco NYC office tackles bed bug infestation, fumigates

Jennifer Ablan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York offices of Pimco, the massive asset manager run by Bill Gross, are being fumigated this week because of a bed bug infestation.

“Our New York office is addressing an isolated issue with insects, and as a precautionary measure the firm is fumigating certain areas of the office space,” a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“During this period, our employees are working remotely, and we expect to resume full on-premises staffing over the coming days.”

Pimco’s New York offices, located in the Paramount Plaza on 1633 Broadway, are one of a dozen global locations. Pimco, a unit of Allianz SE, has its headquarters in Newport Beach, Calif.

“This is an issue that is far from uncommon in New York City,” the spokesman said, regarding New York City’s battle with the epidemic of tiny blood-sucking insects.

Two weeks ago, three New York City subway trains had to be fumigated after riders and staff spotted bedbugs in the cars.

Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) had $1.97 trillion in assets under management as of June 30. The company is home to the world’s largest bond fund, which is run by Gross, who is also known as Wall Street’s “bond king.”

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Jan Paschal and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.