Pimco Total Return Fund had $3.7 billion outflow in November: Morningstar
December 3, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund had $3.7 billion outflow in November: Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of investment firm PIMCO is shown in this photo taken in Newport Beach, California January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lori Shepler

(Reuters) - The Pimco Total Return fund, the world’s largest bond fund, had an outflow of $3.7 billion in November, its seventh straight month, bringing estimated year-to-date outflows to $36.9 billion, according to Morningstar.

Total assets in the Pimco flagship fund at the end of November were $244 billion, Morningstar added. Pimco, which is overseen by co-chief investment officers Bill Gross and Mohamed El-Erian, also saw its U.S.-domiciled fund flows suffer a total of $7.1 billion in November, the sixth straight month of outflows.

Morningstar’s estimated net outflow for the DoubleLine Total Return for November was $811 million. Total assets in the fund at the end of November were $33 billion while estimated year-to-date outflows are $3.9 billion.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

