Pimco Total Return Fund April net outflows $3.1 billion: Morningstar
#Money
May 1, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

Pimco Total Return Fund April net outflows $3.1 billion: Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pacific Investment Management (PIMCO) founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross plays golf on the first hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links before the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Bill Gross’s Pimco Total Return Fund had net outflows of $3.1 billion in April, marking the 12th straight month of outflows for the world’s largest bond fund, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.

The Pimco Total Return ETF had net outflows of $75 million in April, marking its 12th straight month of outflows as well, Morningstar data added.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had $230 billion in assets under management at end of April, down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
