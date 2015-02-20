Pimco chief economist McCulley, Bill Gross loyalist, steps down

Former PIMCO Chief Executive Bill Gross and Paul McCulley in a file picture taken May 2014 in Newport Beach, California.

(Reuters) - Pimco said on Friday Paul McCulley had stepped down as chief economist and as a managing director, a role he had assumed in May at the request of Bill Gross, who was the firm’s chief investment officer at the time.

The move comes just 10 days after Pacific Investment Management Co hired former Morgan Stanley chief economist Joachim Fels as its global economic adviser and a managing director, an appointment that raised questions about McCulley’s role at the Newport Beach, California-based firm, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE.

McCulley’s last day at the firm will be Feb. 28.

“We understand and respect Paul’s decision to step down. He is a great friend of our firm and our people, and we wish him great happiness going forward,” Daniel Ivascyn, Pimco’s group chief investment officer, said in a statement.

McCulley’s departure, while not entirely surprising, is the latest high-profile exit of Gross loyalists following his abrupt departure on Sept. 26 to distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc. JNS.N. In January, Saumil Parikh, managing director and generalist portfolio manager, left the firm to pursue other opportunities.

Related Coverage McCulley says decided to quit from Pimco weekend after Gross resigned

In an email to Reuters, McCulley said: ”I made the decision to step down from this position over the weekend after Bill resigned on September 26: The existential reason I took the job had left the building.

“Today represents the implementation of that decision, reflecting sufficient passage of time not to be distractive of a firm that will always be special in my heart,” he said.

Ivascyn, who succeeded Gross as Pimco’s group chief investment officer, and his new management team have been aggressively reassuring clients through meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the firm remains committed to the same investment strategies.

Pimco has seen $68 billion of cash withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund, its flagship fund previously overseen by Gross, in the four months since the end of September. For all of 2014, investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco’s U.S. open-end mutual funds, according to Morningstar data.

Pimco, which had $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, has been bolstering its leadership ranks over the last year since the departure of former Chief Executive Mohamed El-Erian, the result of a falling out over Gross’s leadership style and investment strategy. El-Erian, who has repeatedly called McCulley “my good friend,” did not return calls or emails requesting comment on his resignation.

Some of Pimco’s recent big hires include Marc Seidner, who re-joined the firm as chief investment officer of non-traditional strategies; Nobel laureate economist professor Michael Spence, a consultant to the firm on macroeconomic and global policy; and Gene Sperling, a former principal economic advisor to Presidents Clinton and Obama, who is a consultant on U.S. economic policy issues.

McCulley said: ”In recent months, the firm has strengthened its macro talent pool, an endeavor about which I was aware, but quite appropriately, not a participant at all. I read the news in this regard, just as the general public does.

“Pimco’s unfolding transition from a founder-driven, partnership culture to a franchise-driven, corporate ethos is a natural evolution for the firm, in many ways ironic evidence of the genius of the founders. I will cherish my memories and look forward to watching the firm’s continued success.”

McCulley added: “My mission here is complete.”

McCulley said he will continue to pursue the things he loves in other spaces, possibly in the academic arena.

Mark Grant, managing director at Southwest Securities, said: “Paul is not only a good friend of mine but he is certainly one of the most experienced and brightest on Wall Street. For him to leave any institution would be a negative for that institution for whatever reason it was.”

(This version of the story has been refiled to delete repeated word in paragraph 8)