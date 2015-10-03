FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 2 years ago

Pimco fund posts $2.3 billion net outflows in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The offices of Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) (R) are shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Investors pulled $2.3 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co’s flagship fund in September, up from $1.8 billion the previous month, as market sentiment soured over persisting concerns of the impact of Chinese slowdown on the global economy and oil prices slid further.

The Pimco Income Fund reached nearly $50 billion in assets under management reflecting $10.3 billion in inflows since the start of the year.

The Fund’s long-dollar positioning, particularly against a

basket of emerging market currencies, helped offset some of the detraction from rates and spreads, Pimco said in a statement on Friday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $11.6 billion in January, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
