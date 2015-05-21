FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco launches new target-date equity, fixed-income funds
May 21, 2015

Pimco launches new target-date equity, fixed-income funds

(Reuters) - Pimco is expanding its new target-date offerings, combining active management for fixed income and passive indexing for equity allocations, the Newport Beach, California fund manager said on Thursday.

Pacific Investment Management Co has rolled out so-called RealPath Blend funds, which are designed to help investors build wealth while generating enough income to sustain their lifestyles throughout retirement, said Rick Fulford, executive vice president and head of U.S. retirement at Pimco.

Pimco’s RealPath Blend funds’ “explicit focus on downside risk management” should limit potential losses in challenging markets, he added. “RealPath Blend seeks to give savers the confidence and certainty they deserve when planning for retirement by smoothing the experience and helping them stay invested throughout market cycles,” Fulford said.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan Editing by W Simon

