U.S. dealmaking climbs 48 percent to highest levels since 2007

LONDON (Reuters) - Dealmaking in the United States in 2015 has climbed 48 percent year-on-year to $565.6 billion, the highest level since 2007, following a string of multi-billion dollar acquisitions this week.

Danaher Corp announced it would buy air and water-filter maker Pall Corp in a $13.8 billion deal, pipeline operator Williams Cos said it would buy affiliate Williams Partners LP also for about $13.8 billion in stock and Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy AOL Inc in a $4.4 billion deal.

JPMorgan tops the list of U.S. M&A advisers with $153.8 billion from 52 deals, up from fourth place a year ago. Morgan Stanley and Lazard round out the top three advisers in the U.S.

Worldwide M&A activity is up 30 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2014, with $1.4 trillion worth of deals having been struck.