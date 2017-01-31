FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
European M&A activity hit 11-year high in January
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 31, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 7 months ago

European M&A activity hit 11-year high in January

Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) hit an 11-year high in January, boosted by several huge deals, Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday showed.

EMEA M&A totaled $90.8 billion during the first month of 2017, the highest January total since 2006 after years of lagging record growth in the U.S. market, boosted by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) $29.3 billion takeover of Swiss biotech company Actelion (ATLN.S) and the $25 billion acquisition of Italian eyewear group Luxottica (LUX.MI) by France's Essilor (ESSI.PA).

The figures propelled worldwide M&A to $258.2 billion, up 38 percent from January last year, and the highest total for that month since 2011.

M&A activity in the Americas totaled $109.8 billion during January, up 7 percent from a year earlier, with Asia M&A totaling $57.6 billion, a decline of 12 percent from January 2016.

Cross-border M&A is also at its highest level since 2006, with $106.8 billion worth of deals announced in January, up 31 percent from the same period last year.

Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.