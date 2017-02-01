FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
European M&A activity hit 11-year high in January
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 1, 2017 / 5:44 PM / 7 months ago

European M&A activity hit 11-year high in January

Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

Storm clouds are seen above the Canary Wharf financial district in London on August 3, 2010.Greg Bos

LONDON (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) hit an 11-year high in January, boosted by several huge deals, Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday showed.

EMEA M&A totaled $90.8 billion during the first month of 2017, the highest January total since 2006 after years of lagging record growth in the U.S. market, boosted by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) $29.3 billion takeover of Swiss biotech company Actelion (ATLN.S) and the $25 billion acquisition of Italian eyewear group Luxottica (LUX.MI) by France's Essilor (ESSI.PA).

The figures propelled worldwide M&A to $258.2 billion, up 38 percent from January last year, and the highest total for that month since 2011.

M&A activity in the Americas totaled $109.8 billion during January, up 7 percent from a year earlier, with Asia M&A totaling $57.6 billion, a decline of 12 percent from January 2016.

Cross-border M&A is also at its highest level since 2006, with $106.8 billion worth of deals announced in January, up 31 percent from the same period last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.