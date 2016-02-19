FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worldwide M&A activity falls 23 percent, but U.S. has a flurry
February 19, 2016 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

Worldwide M&A activity falls 23 percent, but U.S. has a flurry

Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

Workers walk past an office building of Syngenta in Changping district of Beijing, China, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - Worldwide mergers and acquisitions deals have fallen 23 percent to $336 billion so far this year compared with last year, but cross-border activity by amount targeting U.S.-based companies reached a record high, Thomson Reuters data shows.

After hitting a record high by deals value in 2015, worldwide M&A activity has been hurt this year by falling oil prices, worries about slowing growth in China and the health of the financial sector.

A trio of deals for U.S. companies topped the list of M&A announced this week, including Chinese company Tianjin Tianhai’s $6.3 billion offer for U.S.-based Ingram Micro, bringing year-to-date China outbound M&A targeting the U.S. to $23.3 billion.

China, Ireland and Canada account for 88 percent of cross-border acquirers in the U.S. so far this year.

European M&A activity, which lagged the U.S. in 2015, has hit $92 billion so far this year, up 4 percent compared with a year ago, after state-owned ChemChina announced it would buy Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta SYNN.VX for $43 billion in February.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) holds the top spot in the global M&A league tables followed by JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Barclays (BARC.L).

<<<For the full league tables click on: here%20Scorecard%20Weekly%20Highlights_021816.pdf

And here%20Scorecard%20Template%20021816.pdf >>>

Reporting By Anjuli Davies

