Ex-JPMorgan, Citi FX sales employees sue banks

The J.P.Morgan logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

LONDON (Reuters) - A former London-based JPMorgan (JPM.N) foreign exchange sales person is suing the Wall Street bank for unfair dismissal, according to a court filing released on Wednesday.

Patrice Ktorza is scheduled to appear at the Stratford Employment Tribunal on June 1.

In a separate case, Nihel Bensenane, who still works in foreign exchange sales at Citi (C.N) based in London, is suing the bank for sexual discrimination and unequal pay, a court filing said. Her case will begin on May 31, also at the Stratford Employment Tribunal.

JPMorgan and Citi declined to comment.

Ktorza, who left JPMorgan in August 2015, and Bensenane did not immediately respond to requests for comment via LinkedIn.

A growing number of former bank staff are going to London employment tribunals and alleging they were unfairly fired as conduct and culture in the banking industry come under scrutiny in the wake of the global financial crisis.