JP Morgan keeps top spot in investment bank league table -poll

A sign stands in front of the JPMorgan Chase & Co bank headquarters building in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) retained its position as No. 1 investment bank by revenues for the first half of 2013 and took the top spot in all three categories: fixed income, equities and advisory, a survey showed on Thursday.

Investment bank revenues were $13.1 billion in the first half of 2013, putting it ahead of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Citi (C.N), which all shared second place in analytics firm Coalition’s league table.

JPMorgan is being investigated over its multibillion-dollar “London Whale” derivatives losses in 2012 and is expected to announce a settlement with regulators, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, as early as Thursday.

The bank is also facing investigations by various government agencies that include possible bribery in hiring practices in China and potentially fraudulent mortgage securities sales.

It remained in first place in fixed income commodities and currencies rankings, with revenues of $7.6 billion. Citi came in second, followed by Deutsche Bank.

It improved on its 2012 ranking to take the top spot in equities, alongside Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and UBS UBSN.VX. Each earned $2.7 billion in revenue from their equities divisions in the first half.

In advisory and origination, Bank of America joined JPMorgan as the top ranked investment bank with first half revenue of $2.8 billion. Goldman Sachs was third.

Goldman Sachs and Citi showed the most improvement year-on-year, the report said.

Total investment banking revenues reached $86.8 billion in the first half, a slight increase from last year’s figure of $85.5 billion, Coalition estimated last month.

The firm tracks the performance of the world’s top 10 investment banks and says its study is based on public information from banks’ results and independent research.