High yield bond inflows at highest in eight months in latest week: BAML

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors’ growing confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year prompted the biggest inflows into high yield bonds in eight months in the week to Oct 21, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday.

The search for yield meant that junk bonds attracted some $3.9 billion, with the view that rates will stay low for longer cemented by the European Central Bank striking a dovish tone on Thursday.

Global stocks rallied to a two-month high on Friday and emerging market equities were on track for their fourth straight week of gains after ECB chief Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to adjust the “size, composition and duration” of its quantitative easing program.

Investors believe the Fed will not raise rates whilst the ECB is still in easing mode as this would prompt further strengthening of the dollar against the euro, creating headwinds for the U.S. economy. This has boosted investor appetite for riskier assets.

“The yield trade (is) tactically back on,” BAML said in its weekly global flows report, adding the caveat that emerging market debt funds could not eke out inflows this week.

However, equity, bond and commodity funds all enjoyed weekly inflows for the first time since February 2015, the data from BAML, which also includes figures from Boston-based fund flows research house EPFR Global, showed.

Equities attracted $5.1 billion of inflows, the largest in five weeks, with some $1.6 billion going into European equity, and $1.2 billion into Japanese equity funds.

Emerging market equities also enjoyed a second week of modest inflows, attracting $400 million after the previous week’s $700 million. In the third quarter investors fled emerging market stock funds, dumping a massive $51 billion over three months.

In a separate note, EPFR Global said the disappointing third quarter GDP growth numbers out of China had cooled, but not reversed, the modest rebound in emerging market equity flows.

Bond funds attracted some $3.4 billion over the week, but BAML noted the shift out of safe haven government bonds as investors loaded up on higher yielding assets. Government bonds and treasury funds saw their biggest outflows in 16 weeks at $1.1 billion, BAML said.