Investment funds buy $7.603 billion 10-year note in November: Treasury

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $7.603 billion at a 10-year note auction held in November,

compared with the $6.984 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $5.503 billion of the latest 10-year supply,

compared with $2.627 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $24 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $6.641 billion of 3-year notes,

compared with the $6.638 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $6.377 billion in 30-year bonds versus $6.510 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.881 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $6.323 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $2.262 billion of 30-year bonds versus $1.927 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $26 billion in 3-year notes and $16 billion in 30-year bonds.