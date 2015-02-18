FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Billionaire Carl Icahn added 446,000 eBay shares in fourth quarter
#Technology News
February 18, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Billionaire Carl Icahn added 446,000 eBay shares in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California, in this file photo taken May 28, 2014. E-commerce company eEbay Inc on Wednesday announced an agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn that will give investors a greater say in its PayPal payments unit once it is spun off and said it exploring a sale or public offering of its enterprise unit.REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/Files (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire activist Carl Icahn slightly boosted his exposure to eBay Inc by roughly $25 million in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Icahn added about 446,000 shares in the quarter, about a 1 percent increase in his overall position, nearly 46 million shares. His stake in the Internet commerce company is worth $2.6 billion.

A year ago, Icahn pushed eBay to separate its fast-growing PayPal payments unit. The company rejected him at the time but in September announced it would spin off PayPal after all. Last month, Icahn signed a settlement with the company to give him a board representation.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
