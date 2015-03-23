FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment funds buy $8.756 billion 10-year note in March: U.S. Treasury
March 23, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Investment funds buy $8.756 billion 10-year note in March: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $8.756 billion at a 10-year note auction held in March,

compared with the $8.669 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $5.181 billion of the latest 10-year supply, compared with $7.999 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $21 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $10.685 billion of 3-year notes,

compared with the $9.823 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $6.540 billion in 30-year bonds versus $7.977 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $2.930 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $2.875 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $1.264 billion of 30-year bonds versus $1.907 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $24 billion in 3-year notes and $13 billion in 30-year bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
