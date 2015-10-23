Investment funds buy $9.286 billion 10-year note in October: Treasury

Reuters - Large investment managers bought $9.286 billion at a 10-year note auction held in October,

compared with the $9.514 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $5.161 billion of the latest 10-year supply,

compared with $5.066 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $21 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $8.727 billion of 3-year notes,

compared with the $9.224 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $7.179 billion in 30-year bonds versus $8.417 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $4.181 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $4.320 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $1.799 billion of 30-year bonds versus $0.752 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $24 billion in 3-year notes and $13 billion in 30-year bonds.