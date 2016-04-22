FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment funds buy $9.439 billion 10-year note in April: U.S. Treasury
April 22, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Investment funds buy $9.439 billion 10-year note in April: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $9.439 billion at a 10-year note auction held in April,

compared with the $8.781 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $5.183 billion of the latest 10-year supply,

compared with $4.289 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $20 billion of 10-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 10-year auction, large investment managers bought $10.548 billion of 3-year notes,

compared with the $9.122 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $7.302 billion in 30-year bonds versus $6.851 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.338 billion of the latest 3-year supply, compared with $3.512 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $1.447 billion of 30-year bonds versus $1.460 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $24 billion in 3-year notes and $12 billion in 30-year bonds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
