Investment funds buy $7.771 billion two-year note in September: U.S. Treasury
October 7, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Investment funds buy $7.771 billion two-year note in September: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $7.771 billion at a 2-year note auction held in September,

compared with the $10.368 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $4.054 billion of the latest 2-year supply,

compared with $4.447 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $28 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $15.642 billion of 5-year notes,

compared with the $18.299 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $13.550 billion in 7-year debt versus $15.396 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $5.750 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $6.139 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $5.040 billion of 7-year debt versus $2.916 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $36 billion in 5-year notes and $30 billion in 7-year debt.

At the Treasury’s monthly floating-rate note (FRN) auction, large money managers bought $0.220 billion of the $14 billion issued. Foreign investors purchased $3.452 billion of the latest 2-year FRN supply.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $12 billion in 10-Year TIPS Note of

which investment funds bought $4.521 billion and foreign investors purchased $0.814 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
