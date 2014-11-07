Investment funds buy $7.029 billion two-year note in October - U.S. Treasury

(Reuters) – - Large investment managers bought $7.029 billion at a two-year note auction held in October,

compared with the $7.730 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Friday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.803 billion of the latest 2-year supply,

compared with $7.156 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $29 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $12.792 billion of 5-year notes,

compared with the $14.461 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $11.871 billion in 7-year debt versus $12.243 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $6.179 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $4.924 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $4.963 billion of 7-year debt versus $3.609 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.

At the Treasury’s monthly floating-rate note (FRN) auction, large money managers bought $0.765 billion of the $15 billion issued. Foreign investors purchased $5.060 billion of the latest 2-year FRN supply.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $7 billion in 30-Year TIPS Bond of

which investment funds bought $4.133 billion and foreign investors purchased $0.624 billion.