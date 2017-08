George Soros speaks on stage at the Annual Freedom Award Benefit Event hosted by the International Rescue Committee at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York November 6, 2013.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management LLC eliminated its shares in Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) in the fourth quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.

At the end of the third quarter, it had held 2.85 million shares worth $50.5 million.