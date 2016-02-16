FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soros Fund Management takes stake in consumer lender Synchrony Financial: filing
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 16, 2016 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Soros Fund Management takes stake in consumer lender Synchrony Financial: filing

Lawrence Delevingne

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management, the team investing billionaire George Soros’ fortune, is betting big on consumer finance by taking a large position in Synchrony Financial (SYF.N), according to a U.S. securities filing on Tuesday.

Soros now owns more than 7.1 million shares, its second-largest public stock position after Luxembourg-based agricultural company Adecoagro SA (AGRO.N). The estimated value of the stake in Synchrony is $216.7 million, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which details public stock holdings on Dec. 31, 2015.

Synchrony, based in Stamford, Connecticut, was previously known as GE Capital Retail Finance before it was spun-off by General Electric Co (GE.N) and renamed. It offers credit cards, loans and savings products, according to its website.

A spokesman for Soros declined to comment.

Another large new investment by Soros was in Houston-based energy company Columbia Pipeline Group Inc CPGX.N, according to the filing. The fund also added to its stakes in stocks including Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), energy company EQT Corp (EQT.N), internet retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N).

Soros also exited positions in Chinese retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS.N), energy technology company Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) and semiconductor and software business PMC-Sierra, according to the filing. The fund managers also reduced their positions is pharmaceutical company Allergan Plc (AGN.N), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N.

Soros Fund Management was once one of the largest hedge funds in the world but is now closed to external investors. Its market moves are still closely watched; Forbes estimates that its 85-year-old namesake is worth $24.9 billion.

Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.