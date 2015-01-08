FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investment funds buy $5.921 billion two-year note in December - U.S. Treasury
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 8, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Investment funds buy $5.921 billion two-year note in December - U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Large investment managers bought $5.921 billion at a 2-year note auction held in December, compared with the $5.932 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Thursday showed.

Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.449 billion of the latest 2-year supply,

compared with $7.043 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.

The Treasury also sold some of $27 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.

At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $14.760 billion of 5-year notes,

compared with the $18.778 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $12.417 billion in 7-year debt versus $12.879 billion

the prior month.

Overseas investors bought $6.857 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $6.083 billion they purchased the previous month.

They bought $5.107 billion of 7-year debt versus $4.225 billion the prior month.

The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.

As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $16 billion in 5-Year TIPS Note of

which investment funds bought $7.596 billion and foreign investors purchased $3.380 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.