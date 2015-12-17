U.S. stock funds post $13.2 billion outflows for week: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds posted $13.2 billion in outflows in the week ended Dec. 16, data from Lipper showed on Thursday, the third straight week of cash withdrawals from those investments.

Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds listed in the U.S. posted $15.4 billion of outflows over the same weekly period, led by the largest outflows on record from investment-grade bond funds of $5.1 billion, according to Lipper.

Low-risk money-market funds also posted outflows of $11.3 billion for the week, reversing inflows from the week prior, according to the fund research service.