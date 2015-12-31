FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors pump $10 billion into U.S. stock funds during weekly period - Lipper
#Money
December 31, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Investors pump $10 billion into U.S. stock funds during weekly period - Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pumped $10 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the week that ended Dec. 30, Lipper data showed on Thursday, showing willingness to take on risk at the end of a year that has delivered slim gains to financial markets.

U.S. taxable bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows during the same week, Lipper data showed, the sixth straight week of outflows.

Money-market funds took in nearly $17 billion in new money during the week, according to the fund data service.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

