FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
U.S.-based stock funds post $21.6 billion withdrawals during week: Lipper
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
December 27, 2016 / 6:08 AM / 8 months ago

U.S.-based stock funds post $21.6 billion withdrawals during week: Lipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds posted $21.6 billion in withdrawals during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, adding to a trend of outflows from actively managed mutual funds that has lasted much of the year.

Taxable bond funds recorded $2 billion in outflows during the latest week, the data through Dec. 21 showed, a smaller level of withdrawals than the $5.8 billion pulled the week prior.

Investors have pulled money from stock mutual funds despite a strong rally since the U.S. presidential election. The stock gains are based on a premise that President-elect Donald Trump will enact policies that spur infrastructure spending and inflation while cutting financial regulatory red tape.

As a result, U.S. stock prices have helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average within arm's reach of the 20,000 milestone.

While benchmark indexes have gained ground, the Lipper data nonetheless showed a 41st consecutive week of withdrawals from stock mutual funds, many of which are actively run by portfolio managers seeking to beat the market.

Many exchange-traded funds, which merely track a market index, have been attracting money this year. But in the latest week, as investors settle up portfolios for year-end accounting, these funds also suffered net withdrawals.

The data this past week may overstate the degree of outflows because of end-of-year payouts by funds that are typically then reinvested quickly and will likely show up in future weeks as an inflow, a Thomson Reuters Lipper analyst said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrew Hay and Will Dunham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.