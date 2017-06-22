Abadi leaves Safra National Bank for Morgan Stanley: sources
SAO PAULO Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.
NEW YORK Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
The debt funds attracted cash for the 14th straight week even as the average fund in the category showed negative performance for the first time in six weeks, the data showed.
CHICAGO Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.