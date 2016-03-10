FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds break nine-week streak of outflows: Lipper
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
March 10, 2016 / 10:42 PM / a year ago

U.S.-based stock funds break nine-week streak of outflows: Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds attracted $4.6 billion in new cash during the week ended March 9, Lipper data showed on Thursday, breaking a nine-week streak of outflows.

Taxable bond funds in the United States attracted $5.8 billion in new cash during the same weekly period, their seventh straight week adding new cash, the Lipper data showed.

Investors added $2.4 billion in new cash to relatively low risk money-market funds during the week, according to the fund research service.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.