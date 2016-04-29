U.S.-based stock funds see inflows after two weeks of withdrawals: Lipper

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors turned more positive on U.S.-based stock exchange-trade funds during the week ended April 27 as huge inflows into those funds slightly exceeded withdrawals from stock mutual funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The net inflow of $100.1 million marked the first inflows following a two-week period in which the funds posted $9.3 billion in outflows, according to the data.

U.S.-based stock ETFs attracted $4.6 billion in the latest week, and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted cash withdrawals of $4.5 billion, the group’s seventh week of outflows.

“Despite a dull performance week, ETF investors found their own silver lining and pumped over $4.5 billion into equity ETFs—their most enthusiastic move this year,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Thomson Reuters Lipper.

U.S.-based bond funds also saw some fans this week.

Investors poured $3.9 billion into the group, its fourth week of inflows, according to Lipper. U.S.-based bond mutual funds posted inflows of $3.6 billion.

Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds garnered $1 billion while non-domestic-focused posted withdrawals of $900 million, according to Lipper.

For their part, U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $5 billion, after three weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.