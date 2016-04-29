FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds see inflows after two weeks of withdrawals: Lipper
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
April 28, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

U.S.-based stock funds see inflows after two weeks of withdrawals: Lipper

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors turned more positive on U.S.-based stock exchange-trade funds during the week ended April 27 as huge inflows into those funds slightly exceeded withdrawals from stock mutual funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

The net inflow of $100.1 million marked the first inflows following a two-week period in which the funds posted $9.3 billion in outflows, according to the data.

U.S.-based stock ETFs attracted $4.6 billion in the latest week, and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted cash withdrawals of $4.5 billion, the group’s seventh week of outflows.

“Despite a dull performance week, ETF investors found their own silver lining and pumped over $4.5 billion into equity ETFs—their most enthusiastic move this year,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Thomson Reuters Lipper.

U.S.-based bond funds also saw some fans this week.

Investors poured $3.9 billion into the group, its fourth week of inflows, according to Lipper. U.S.-based bond mutual funds posted inflows of $3.6 billion.

Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds garnered $1 billion while non-domestic-focused posted withdrawals of $900 million, according to Lipper.

For their part, U.S.-based money-market funds attracted $5 billion, after three weeks of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.