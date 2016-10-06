Schwab 'robo adviser' more than doubled assets over the last year
Investments in Charles Schwab Corp's "robo adviser" service grew to surpass $10 billion in September, more than double the year-ago level, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
NEW YORK Investors pulled $9.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Thomson Reuters Lipper data showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds took in $2.9 billion during the seven days through Oct. 5, the data showed.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Investments in Charles Schwab Corp's "robo adviser" service grew to surpass $10 billion in September, more than double the year-ago level, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
A former partner at Pershing Square Capital Management is preparing to launch a new fund, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.
NEW YORK Investors poured $1.2 billion into the Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, in September, bringing total assets under management to $66 billion for the portfolio, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.