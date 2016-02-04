FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-based stock funds post 5th straight week of withdrawals: Lipper
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 4, 2016 / 10:32 PM / in 2 years

U.S.-based stock funds post 5th straight week of withdrawals: Lipper

Tariro Mzezewa

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pulled $6.5 billion out of U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Feb. 3, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as investors largely shunned risky financial assets for the fifth straight week.

U.S.-based corporate investment-grade bond funds, another gauge of risk appetite, also saw significant cash withdrawals, with investors yanking $1.5 billion from the sector for an 11th straight week. U.S.-based emerging market debt funds posted $415 million in outflows, the group’s 15th straight week of cash withdrawals, Lipper said.

Taxable bond mutual bond funds had outflows of $523 million, their lightest since they began cash withdrawals 13 weeks ago, according to Lipper data.

As investors shied away from risky assets, they continued to add U.S.-based government Treasury funds and high-yield municipal bond funds. Treasury funds attracted inflows totaling $1.5 billion for the eighth consecutive week, Lipper data showed. U.S.-based high yield muni funds posted inflows of $78.6 million, marking their 18th straight week of gains.

Investors also did some bottom-fishing in some beaten-down sectors.

“There’s enough bad news fatigue,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. “Oil prices have been low for a while, the U.S. economy isn’t falling off a cliff, so how much worse can it get?”

Commodities precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, had inflows of $893 million for a fourth straight week of inflows. Energy-sector stock funds took in $404 million during the week, Lipper data showed.

Notably, U.S.-based investors added $2.1 billion to equity mutual funds for their first week of positive flows this year, but U.S.-based ETF investors pulled $8.6 billion during the same period, which led to the overall group to post $6.5 billion in cash withdrawals, Lipper said.

The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft, Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.