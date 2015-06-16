FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Investors cut stocks, hold more cash as Greece, Fed weigh: poll
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Investors cut stocks, hold more cash as Greece, Fed weigh: poll

Jamie McGeever

3 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Fed’s shift toward its first rate rise in almost a decade and Greece’s lurch toward possible default prompted investors to sell stocks, cut risk and raise cash holdings this month, a closely watched survey showed on Tuesday.

International investors cut their global equity holdings to the lowest in eight months in June, as a reduction in European and emerging markets more than offset a pick-up in U.S. exposure, and raised cash holdings to a six-month high.

A record number of investors, a net 25 percent of respondents, took out protection against stock market falls over the next three months, according to the monthly Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey.

The poll, covering 207 fund managers who run $562 billion of funds, was conducted June 5-11.

“Investors do not appear to be positioned for the Greek ‘worst case’,” BAML said in the report. “We believe a peaceful Greek outcome is a necessary condition for a rally.”

Investors cut their global stocks holdings to a net 38 percent overweight, the lowest in eight months, from 47 percent in May.

This was driven by a shift to 46 percent overweight on the euro zone from 49 percent in May, and to 18 percent underweight emerging markets from 6 percent.

They increased U.S. exposure to 10 percent underweight from 19 percent, which was the lowest since January 2008.

Investors raised their cash holdings to 4.9 percent, a six-month high on a global level but a six-year high among European investors.

More than half of those polled, some 54 percent, now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates in September, 80 percent expect higher short-term market rates and just 4 percent see lower bond yields over the next year.

Among other reasons for caution, inflation expectations rose to a four-year high, a record among European fund managers, liquidity indicators fell to the lowest in 13 months and company balance sheets were the most leveraged since June 2010.

The number of respondents predicting higher global growth fell for the third month in a row, and the proportion of those anticipating a decline in corporate profits in the year ahead was the largest since October 2013.

“We think the U.S. and emerging markets have the best potential upside if concerns prove unfounded,” BAML said.

More than two thirds of those polled said Chinese stocks were in “bubble” territory.

Global bond allocations improved slightly in June to a net 59 percent underweight from 60 percent in May, the lowest in nine months.

Fund managers raised their commodities holdings to a net 11 percent, the highest in 10 months.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.