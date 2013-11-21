BlackRock adds Chinese industrials, energy stocks on reform push

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

HONG KONG (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N) has cut its bets on Internet and gaming shares in Asia and boosted exposure to Chinese industrials and energy stocks, expecting Beijing’s bold new reform agenda will lift return on equity.

Andrew Swan, the head of Asian equities for the world’s biggest money manager, said he is also exploring opportunities among Chinese consumer companies catering to the mass market as they too stand to benefit from reforms and are attractively valued.

The fund manager said he also remains overweight on India on hopes of a change in government next year. Reforms in China and India could pave the way for emerging equities in Asia to return to favor although risks remain.

“It’s not without risk owning Chinese equities today,” Swan told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong.

“What we are doing at the moment is adding a bit more of the risky stuff, but we are not taking a full plunge yet because there is this near-term volatility we need to get through and problems within the banking sector.”

The BlackRock Asian Dragon Fund had nearly 28 percent of its assets invested in shares of Chinese companies at the end of October.

Swan was confident his strategy would do well in the short term, which usually refers to a period of up to a year, as reforms to allow the market to play a greater role in pricing resources could lift profits at state-owned enterprises.

“Some of these old China companies which have been cheap, underowned and out of favor actually can be a short-term beneficiary from reform,” the Australian said.

China unveiled its boldest economic and social reforms in nearly three decades last week, relaxing its one-child policy and further freeing up markets in order to put the world’s second-biggest economy on a more stable footing.

Swan, whose Asia ex-Japan fund returned 8.6 percent in January-October this year, outperforming its benchmark index’s 4 percent gain, said the stage is being set for an emerging market bounce-back.

It may not be overly compelling today and there are risks to it but there is a real possibility that China and India will see reforms and global growth will pick up. That will create an “incredibly positive” outlook for earnings growth in Asia.

“Ownership levels of Asian equities and valuations are low. That’s an incredibly powerful scenario,” he said.

“We’ve still got to see progress on all those fronts before we get overly excited but that’s where my sense is that we are going,” Swan said. “I am giving it a higher probability post what’s happening in China.”

INDIAN POLITICS

Swan said Indian shares’ surprisingly strong rebound since the summer, ignores the near-term pressures and is built on expectations the country will see a change in government in 2014. Any disappointment will result in a big correction.

The results of five state polls in India are due to be declared on December 8 in the run-up to next year’s national election.

Opinion polls, though notoriously unreliable, have the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - led by rising star Narendra Modi, widely seen as a business-friendly reformer - ahead of the ruling coalition led by the Congress party.

“Elections do matter in India because policy matters,” Swan said. “If the BJP stumbles in these state elections or in the federal elections, then markets will go down a lot.”

Swan, whose Asia ex-Japan fund has remained overweight in India through 2013, said his allocation tilted earlier in the year towards Indian companies with dollar exposure but he has now started to move into cheaply valued domestic companies in anticipation of a change in government.

“The starting point today is reasonable valuations, reasonably cheap currency and reasonably depressed earnings. And if they get it right, all three of those things will turn around,” he said.

“Dollar returns in India on a sort of three- to four-year view will probably be some of the best in Asia, if not globally, under that scenario.”

