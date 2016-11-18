Investors warm to China after last year's warnings

Wang Ren, CFO of China Minsheng Financial Holdings Ltd, attends an interview by Reuters in Hong Kong, China November 16, 2016.

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - One year on from dire warnings that China's ballooning corporate debt and slowing growth were brewing up an economic storm, global investors are distinctly calmer about the prospects for Asia's biggest economy.

Top asset managers and investment strategists at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit said they were more optimistic about China's prospects after three quarters of steady growth of 6.7 percent and a flattening of bad debt in the banking sector.

The brightening mood has so far defied the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President, whose campaign rhetoric threatened trade tariffs on China for what he deemed unfair competition.

"Why there's been a sea change in opinion now is because we are seeing some indications of moderation in (growth) deceleration, and indeed there are some people that even see some stability," said John Woods, Asia Pacific Chief Investment Officer at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).

Corporate debt of $18 trillion, equivalent to 169 percent of the country's GDP, remains, however, a serious worry.

Of particular concern is shadow lending, an opaque form of lending that is typically stored off banks' balance sheets and is difficult to assess both for quantity and quality.

Shadow credit and financial assets based on such credit have grown rapidly to 60 percent of GDP, the IMF estimates.

Smaller Chinese banks are particularly exposed, with some holding shadow assets three times larger than their capital buffers, IMF data show.

"There is a credit bubble in China, to be honest. As things stand, you will see some of the bubble burst," said Wang Ren, chief financial officer at China Minsheng Financial Holding (0245.HK).

POLITICAL CALCULATIONS

Mark Konyn, chief investment officer of AIA Group, speaks to Reuters journalists during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, in Hong Kong, China, November 15, 2016. Elzio Barreto

But investors said Beijing still has more than enough reserves to take action and could even nationalize more of the banking sector if needed.

In addition, government debt and personal household debt, although growing, is still low relative to developed economies. And China, unlike the United States and other Western states, does not depend on foreign funding to service its debt.

"There's no doubt that there has been rapid acceleration in the level of debt in the Chinese economy," said Mark Konyn, who as chief investment officer of Asia-based insurer AIA Group (1299.HK) oversees $135 billion of investments.

Head of multi asset at Royal London Asset Management, Trevor Greetham speaks during a Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in London, Britain, November 15, 2016. Luke MacGregor

"But given that it's all contained within the economy -- and China has a lot of assets which are valuable and can be swapped equity for debt -- we are much more positive longer term."

Trevor Greetham, Head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management, was also upbeat on China's prospects.

"We do not see a problem for corporate debt, not while activity is good. China has been picking up," he said.

Politics is also likely to play a part, Woods added, with leaders keen to keep growth moving up until next year's 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, a five-yearly planning meeting scheduled for October.

President Xi Jinping, who has already taken steps to contain debt, would have on that occasion an opportunity to take more measures, including more aggressive restructuring of outdated state-owned enterprises.

But for now, with the uncertainty of a new U.S. administration in January, Greetham expects Beijing will keep up the support.

"If you throw in Donald Trump, you do have to think that they will at least tend to shy away from more tightening, if not actually loosen policy. That will support activity."