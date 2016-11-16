China Minsheng Financial eyes financial sector buys in Europe

Wang Ren, CFO of China Minsheng Financial Holdings Ltd, attends an interview by Reuters in Hong Kong, China November 16, 2016.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp (0245.HK) is scouting for acquisitions of financial services companies including banks in Europe, betting on the bloc's strengthening ties with the world's second-largest economy, a top executive said.

The investment arm of China's largest private fund, China Minsheng Investment Group, however, sees Chinese acquisitions in the United States in the near term taking a pause due to uncertainty about the policies of the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

China Minsheng Financial's planned push into the European Union's financial sector comes against the backdrop of some countries looking for investors to bail out their stressed banks, and Beijing's push to bolster trade ties with Europe.

Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state is trying to sell after a 2014 rescue, has several new potential buyers, including China Minsheng Financial, a senior government official told Reuters last month.

"We have spent quite some time in Europe. First of all, we don't see the investments are so politically sensitive," Wang Ren, chief financial officer at China Minsheng Financial, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong.

He declined to specify the possible targets or in which countries China Minsheng Financial was seeking acquisitions in.

Wang said that the growing presence of Chinese companies and people in Europe provided his firm with an opportunity to expand in the region by buying financial firms and tapping businesses in other countries in the bloc to expand the customer base.

"When you look at the number, there are more than 200 German SMEs already acquired by the Chinese," said Wang, who has previously worked with Jefferies and UBS, referring to the small and medium-sized enterprises.

"So, it's a very natural client base there; simply, Germany, in terms of the economy has been growing quite strongly," he said, adding his company could use the deposit base of the Portugal bank to expand into other European countries.

He declined to give details about China Minsheng Financial's bid for Novo Banco.

China Minsheng Investment Group was founded in 2014 with registered capital of 50 billion yuan ($7.30 billion) and its founding members include 59 Chinese private companies and investors.

U.S. ACQUISITIONS

Wang said while his firm was interested in financial services takeovers in North America, the Chinese deal momentum in the United States is likely to pause in the near-term as Trump puts in place his team and finalizes key policies.

"People will wait for a bit...before making big commitment," he said, adding China Minsheng Financial's takeover talks with a financial firm in North America collapsed after sharp volatility in the target's stock price soon after the election.

He declined to specify the target.

"Trump is a candidate that people just cannot predict what his policies would be."

The Chinese yuan, which has depreciated 5.4 percent against the dollar so far this year and is trading near eight-year lows, could depreciate further due to the growing strength of the dollar after the U.S. presidential election, Wang said.

"China has to let the currency depreciate, there is no other way out, because when you look at the asset prices, it's way too expensive," he said. "The only way to make the asset price reasonable in the future is really depreciating the currency."

