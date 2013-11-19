Deutsche AWM: European stocks to benefit from bank health check

LONDON (Reuters) - A recovery in business spending and transparency in Europe’s bank balance sheets would help the region’s equities outperform the United States in 2014, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management says.

Arnaud de Servigny, chief investment officer of wealth management at Deutsche, said the results of Europe’s bank health checks, due in October 2014, would boost transparency and some bank debt may become attractive.

Banks across the euro zone are cleaning up their balance sheets and strengthening their capital base in the run-up to the European Central Bank’s asset quality review (AQR).

“The situation of the financial sector at the end of the year could look much better than it does now,” de Servigny told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in London.

“Opacity is one of the elements that explains the lower multiple. And here we’ll have the opportunity to have much higher transparency ... Post-AQR we could have some interesting plays on the financial debt.”

De Servigny expects European stocks to gain as much as 15 percent next year, with more capital spending and decent global growth of around 3 percent benefiting European companies. And the upside room is greater in Europe.

“Maybe (there will be) a bit of rotation from U.S. equities because there has been a significant overweight in U.S. equities, and the valuation is a little bit more demanding.”

He expects the S&P 500 index to rise around 10 percent in 2014 against a backdrop of U.S. growth at 3 percent, and sees the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.55 percent by the end of next year.

Major pillars of the U.S. economy such as consumption and residential housing are recovering. Growth in business fixed investment - the missing piece of the recovery - was likely to more than treble to 5.3 percent next year. The contraction in government spending would ease to 0.3 percent from 1.9 percent.

“Higher consumption, significantly higher investment, less fiscal drag and on the margin some housing ... mean that this has an impact on earnings,” he said.

Emerging Asian shares may have even bigger room for at least 20 percent gains but that forecast was conditional on whether the Federal Reserve could withdraw stimulus in a smooth manner.

BANK LENDING

De Servigny expected the European Central Bank was ready to adopt other measures to support the economy if necessary, but Japan or U.S.-style bond buying was not on the cards yet.

On Tuesday, the Paris-based OECD called on the ECB to undertake quantitative easing to avoid a Japanese-style deflationary spiral.

De Servigny thinks there’s enough supply of cheap money and the lack of bank lending stemmed more from the financial sector’s balance sheet constraints than demand.

In this context the ECB’s AQR would help.

”We’re not in a situation where scarcity of money is a problem ... Putting a bit of transparency in this system, recognizing what is among the performing loans, what is non-performing, is also something that would help ...

“With this ... the relief would be important. In addition to that, the measures (that could) exist then afterwards to either recapitalize, merge ... would provide some fresh money to invest.”

