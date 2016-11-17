GAM's Hatheway says Fed likely to tighten faster than market expects

LONDON (Reuters) - The rise in U.S. Treasury yields is durable and has further to go, with the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to tighten at a faster pace than the market has priced in, Larry Hatheway, group head of GAM Investment Solutions, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in London, Hatheway said the market needed to price in another two rate hikes from the Fed over the next 12-18 months, making four in total.

He said the U.S. futures market had another hike firmly priced in, and some probability, albeit less than 50 percent, of one after that.

"That's now on the cautious side - I do appreciate, having quickly reviewed Yellen's prepared comments today, that pricing may be consistent with what she's saying. But I'm not sure it's consistent with the most likely outcome," he said.

"We've got to price in another couple of rate hikes over the next 12-18 months."

He argued that the tax cuts and infrastructure spending mooted by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump combined with deregulation of sectors such as finance and healthcare could unleash "animal spirits".

This mix, coupled with resilient growth in advanced economies and the big credit expansion still playing out in China, meant the things that have restrained the Fed this year were unlikely to restrain it going forward, he said.

He also saw an increased probability that the rise in yields driven by the global bond market sell-off will be more durable than it was in the second half of last year.

"Those increases may not yet be over," he warned. "Circumstances suggest yields should move higher even if one doesn't include things like fiscal stimulus, simply because we've had another year of above-trend growth in the U.S. labor market."

Head of GAM Investment Solutions Larry Hatheway speaks during a Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in London, Britain, November 17, 2016. Luke MacGregor

As a result, Hatheway said he would want to go short duration in German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries for 2017, adding he would not see much value in 10-year U.S. Treasuries before the yield reached 2.5 percent.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR was at 2.26 percent at 1645 GMT (11:45 a.m. ET).

PAINFUL PESO

The dollar is trading around 14-year highs, providing headwinds for emerging market assets, particularly the Mexican peso, which has borne the brunt of Trump's campaign rhetoric on trade tariffs, immigration and border walls.

But Hatheway said selected emerging market equities and currencies could perform in 2017. He has retained a long exposure to the peso, seeing it as a very oversold, undervalued currency, which should bounce back.

"We decided to stick with it - initially it was a bit painful ... but now it is holding a bit more of its own. It's very much at risk to the kind of team Trump builds. We're watching for some designation or responsibility that is Nafta specific," he said, referring to the North American Free Trade Agreement which Trump promised during his campaign to roll back.

But he added the most dire circumstance would have to emerge in trade relations for the peso to fall a lot further.

He has reduced his emerging markets exposure, tilting marginally back toward Japanese equities, predicated on a view that the yen will weaken further against the dollar. His second highest conviction trade for 2017 would be to short the yen.

Hatheway also wanted to get back into emerging market equities when bond yields and the dollar have fully adjusted. "That's where the best scope for cyclicality of earnings with some degree of valuation support is really best," he said.

GAM had assets under management of 119.1 billion Swiss Francs at Sept. 30 2016.