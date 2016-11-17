Highlights Day 3: Betting against billionaires, the junk bond outlook

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said that betting against the views of billionaire investors could have earned someone a fortune, while Kathleen Gaffney said high-yield corporate bonds seemed more vulnerable to downside than investment-grade bonds in the near term.

Franklin Templeton portfolio manager David Zahn said euro zone government bonds were starting to look attractive again after a concerted sell-off that has seen the region's benchmark German bond yield spike 50 basis points over six weeks.

Joachim Fels, global economic adviser for Pacific Investment Management Co, said China was a huge focal point for investors, while Michael Weinberg of Protege Partners said now is the time to be allocating money to hedge funds.

Richard Titherington, the head of the Asia Pacific Equities team at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the direction of the dollar would determine the outlook for Asian equities in the near to medium term.

On Wednesday, those were some of the highlights from Day 3 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where money managers shared their best investment ideas on topics such as the impact of Trump's presidency on U.S. financial markets and the direction of stocks and interest rates in 2017.

Carl Icahn, billionaire activist investor

Icahn said he had attended a luncheon in the Hamptons in New York every summer for the past decade, and that an investor could have made a fortune by betting against what the billionaires at the luncheon speculated would happen to the stock market in the following year.

"If you wrote it all down and you take maybe 80 percent of the views, and this really works, and you take 70 or 80 percent of what they say, and just go away and just bet against it. In other words if they say the market’s going to be up 200 points - okay I’m going to short the market, I’m going to go against what they say and I’m going to short the market - you would have made a fortune," Icahn said.

Icahn said his advice to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would be to not waver in his policies.

"That’s my advice: just do what you said you’re going to do, and get it done, and then I know it’s hard to say, but don’t worry about what anybody says, just do it."

Kathleen Gaffney, co-director of investment-grade fixed income at Eaton Vance

Gaffney said the new issuance market in high-yield bonds was less robust than that of the investment-grade market, which could be a cue that the riskier high-yield market is more vulnerable to price declines in the near term.

"I’m not a big new issue buyer, but it’s a great way to get a view on sentiment and risk appetite in the market," Gaffney said. "You’re still seeing a fairly healthy calendar on the investment-grade side ... The new issue market for high yield is not as robust as investment grade, and I think that gives you a little bit of a view into what’s likely to crack first."

David Zahn, head of European fixed income for Franklin Templeton

"You're starting to get to areas where euro zone government bonds look reasonable – not cheap, but reasonable," Zahn told Reuters in London. "Because inflation will be slightly above 1 percent next year, and we believe quantitative easing will continue, in that environment bond yields should be quite well anchored in Europe vis a vis their U.S. cousins."

Michael Weinberg, chief investment strategist at Protege Partners

Weinberg of Protege Partners, an asset management firm which invests in small hedge funds, said it was unfortunate that pension funds were eliminating or reducing their allocations to hedge funds since it was a good time to add to them.

“This is the time to be adding to hedge funds, not eliminating or trimming them. People at pension funds are looking in the rear-view mirror instead of in front of the car," he said.

Joachim Fels, global economic adviser for Pacific Investment Management Co

Fels said China is a huge focal point for investors. He remarked on the possibility of U.S. tariffs or China being labeled a currency manipulator under Trump: "We can do that, but the response will be currency depreciation versus the dollar so if we slap a 35 or 45 percent tariff on them and their goods become more expensive they can just devalue. So in that sense I think the coming administration will think twice before really getting into a trade war with China. I think they will think twice. I think they may want to use the threat of tariffs as some leverage for negotiations but as I said before - as with the case of Mexico - Trump is a businessman. He's a dealmaker. He wants to make a deal with China. He doesn't want to start a trade war. So there may be a lot of saber rattling, but I don't think that we will really end up in a trade war. I think the Chinese also have an interest in making a deal."

"For example, they can offer more market access for U.S. companies. I think you'll get a beautiful deal that can be sold well, and then we move on to the next thing."

Richard Titherington, head of emerging and head of the Asia Pacific Equities team at JPMorgan Asset Management

Titherington said the direction of the dollar, which has surged since the U.S. presidential election, would determine the outlook for Asian equities in the near to medium term.

"The first thing we need to focus on is has the direction of the dollar changed because of the change in the administration," Titherington told Reuters in Hong Kong.

Within Asia, Titherington said he was bullish on the long-term prospects for Indian and Vietnamese equity markets.

He said, however, that India could see a negative impact in the short term due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's order to withdraw large denomination banknotes from circulation in a shock "demonetization" drive to fight tax evasion, corruption and forgery.

