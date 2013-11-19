Highlights Day 2: Exxon a 'value trap'; Puerto Rico attractive

Jim Chanos, Founder and Managing Partner of Kynikos Associates LP speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook summit at the Thomson Reuters building in New York, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short-seller Jim Chanos said he was bearish on oil companies like Exxon Mobil Corp. and said the U.S. stock market was becoming riskier, while Aaron Cowen, of hedge fund Suvretta Capital Management, said the market has yet to reach a peak.

Colin Teichholtz, co-head of fixed income trading at hedge fund firm Pine River Capital Management, said the selloff in certain Puerto Rican municipal bonds has created opportunities.

Those were some of the highlights from Day 2 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where investors shared their best ideas on topics such as this year’s record rally in U.S. stocks and the impact of the Federal Reserve’s monthly bond-buying program.

JIM CHANOS, president and founder of Kynikos Associates:

Chanos, who is known for having anticipated the collapse of Enron, said he was bearish on oil companies like Exxon Mobil, which he called a “value trap” because its return on capital is declining.

“The cost of finding oil has really, really risen dramatically, and thus hurting returns,” Chanos said.

Chanos said the record highs in the U.S. stock market this year resemble historical periods of downward pressure.

“If you’re the typical investor, it’s probably time to be a little bit more cautious,” Chanos said. “The risks are getting out there.”

The Standard & Poor’s 500 has risen over 25 percent this year.

Chanos also said that he was “pretty much short” all the U.S. leveraged coal companies.

AARON COWEN, chief investment officer of Suvretta Capital Management LLC:

Cowen said the record-breaking rally in U.S. stocks this year could go even farther.

“I continue to believe equities are the best bang for your buck,” said Cowen, who added that retail investors have yet to return to the stock market to a large degree.

“We’ve had a good party, but we haven’t had a crazy party,” he said.

COLIN TEICHHOLTZ, partner at Pine River Capital Management:

Teichholtz said the selloff in municipal bonds in the past few months has created opportunities, calling certain beaten-down Puerto Rican municipal bonds a bright spot.

“COFINA bonds, which are secured by sales tax receivables, were getting hit just as hard as GOs. We thought that created an opportunity,” Teichholtz said. COFINA’s debt is backed by sales taxes collected in Puerto Rico.

Teichholtz said municipal bonds have offered opportunities since investors tend to sell them indiscriminately.

“That’s part of why we love to invest in munis. The market doesn’t do enough to differentiate risks,” he said.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Corrects spelling of Teichholtz’s name in third-to-last paragraph)