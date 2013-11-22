Highlights Day 4: Loving stocks in 2014

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of hedge fund Omega Advisors Inc, said he is bullish on stocks in 2014 and that we are in the midst of a global expansion, while Jeff Kronthal of KLS Diversified said he liked commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Todd Petzel, chief investment officer of Offit Capital, said that the Federal Reserve’s zero interest-rate policy is hurting U.S. economic growth, while Margaret Patel of Wells Capital Management asserts that the state of the U.S. economy may be at its best moment in history.

Andrew Swan, head of Asian equities at BlackRock (BLK.N), said the firm has cut its bets on Internet and gaming shares in Asia and boosted exposure to certain Chinese stocks ahead of Beijing’s bold new reform agenda.

Marino Valensise, chief investment officer of Baring Asset Management, said his firm has turned neutral on European and U.S. equities but remains bullish in the longer term.

Those were some of the highlights from Day 4 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where investors spoke on topics such as the impact of the Federal Reserve’s monthly bond-buying program and where they think will be best to invest next year.

STEVEN EINHORN, vice chairman of Omega Advisors Inc

Einhorn, a top executive at Leon Cooperman's $9.5 billion hedge fund Omega, said the global economy is expanding and that he remains bullish on stocks in 2014, even after the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX has risen about 26 percent this year.

“We are in the midst of a synchronized, long-lasting, self-sustaining global economic expansion,” Einhorn said.

Einhorn said U.S., Japanese and euro zone markets should benefit from a “very sweet combination” of accommodative central bank monetary policies.

Einhorn, no relation to Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn, predicted that the Fed would scale back its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases in March, but that it will be a “non-event.”

TODD PETZEL, chief investment officer of Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Petzel said that the Fed’s zero-interest rate policy has taken billions of dollars out of the pockets of U.S. savers, which has cut into consumer spending.

“There’s an awful lot of good stuff going on in this economy that’s actually being held back in part because of the zero interest-rate policy,” Petzel said.

Petzel also said that now is the time to invest in U.S., Japanese, and European stocks, and that the stock market will head higher.

“I think we’re going to keep grinding higher because the equity market valuations are at historical averages,” Petzel said.

MARGARET PATEL, senior portfolio manager at Wells Capital Management

Patel said that she was bullish on stocks going into 2014 and that the U.S. economy may be at its best moment in history.

“I think the equity market is going to be the best-performing asset class in 2014,” Patel said, and added that bonds were not attractive.

“I‘m almost thinking things have never looked better in the U.S. than right now,” Patel said. She said the United States benefits from low-cost energy, competitive wages, and growth that is not a product of leverage.

ANDREW SWAN, head of Asian equities at BlackRock

BlackRock has cut its bets on Internet and gaming shares in Asia and boosted exposure to Chinese industrials and energy stocks, expecting Beijing’s bold new reform agenda will lift return on equity.

Swan said he is also exploring opportunities among Chinese consumer companies catering to the mass market as they too stand to benefit from reforms and are attractively valued.

“What we are doing at the moment is adding a bit more of the risky stuff, but we are not taking a full plunge yet because there is this near-term volatility we need to get through and problems within the banking sector.”

Swan said Indian shares’ surprisingly strong rebound since the summer ignores the near-term pressures and is built on expectations the country will see a change in government in 2014. Any disappointment will result in a big correction.

MARINO VALENSISE, chief investment officer of Baring Asset Management

Baring Asset Management has switched to neutral from overweight on European and U.S. equities but remains bullish in the longer term, and would see a 5-10 percent pullback as a buying opportunity, its chief investment officer said.

Rallies in global stocks, especially in the United States and Europe, have started to outstrip earnings growth, a warning sign that a price correction may be coming, Valensise said.

“At the moment we tactically put equities from overweight to neutral as a very, very short-term measure - if you see a correction of 5, 10 percent, that will be another chance to get into the markets.”

Japan is the UK fund house’s favorite stock market for now.

JEFF KRONTHAL, co-founder of KLS Diversified Asset Management LP

Kronthal said he was a fan of commercial real estate securities, citing improvements in underwriting and favorable trends in defaults and market liquidity.

He said double-B rated commercial real estate securities now typically yield about five or six percentage points more than similar maturity U.S. Treasuries, while similarly-rated corporate debt carries a premium of only about 3 percentage points.

“Is that really the right spread?” he asked.

