ING IM likes developed stocks, peripheral Europe; sees future corporate bond risks

LONDON (Reuters) - Developed equities will be the top performing asset class of 2014 given ample cheap cash and robust earnings growth, while U.S. 10-year yields will not rise above 3.5 percent, ING Investment Management said on Monday.

Hans Stoter told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that while the U.S. Federal Reserve would probably start unwinding its $85 billion-a-month stimulus in the first half of next year, policy would remain extremely loose in the United States as well as the euro zone, benefiting equities.

“We continue to overweight equities versus fixed income and we like European and to some extent Japanese equities,” Stoter said at the summit at the Reuters office in London.

“There is low-teens’ earnings growth expected for next year and equity risk premium is still high,” he said, referring to the return provided over risk-free government bonds. “So 7-8 percent in equities is easy, (double-digit) should be possible.”

U.S. and German stocks are at record highs .SPX .GDAXI, having risen more than 20 percent this year, and markets have surged further in recent days following incoming Fed boss Janet Yellen's reassurance that policy would remain loose.

However the threat of tapering, or winding down stimulus, has pushed up the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield by almost 100 basis points this year to around 2.7 percent and most expect it to rise further, potentially capping gains in riskier assets.

Stoter said he expected 10-year yields to end next year slightly above 3 percent but not over 3.5 percent. The company is underweight Treasuries and German Bunds.

“If you own U.S. Treasuries at 3.5 percent and short-term rates are at zero, the curve is very steep ... the probability of you losing money on the 10-year Treasury is very low so this will attract money home into the United States from emerging markets,” he said.

ING IM prefers European equities over U.S. markets and favors assets - stocks, government bonds and corporate credit - from euro zone periphery countries in particular.

Stoter predicted peripheral debt spreads over German Bunds would contract further and said Ireland and Portugal, which plan to return to bond markets after bailouts, also offer attractive opportunities.

”We have attractive returns on government bonds as well as periphery-based companies,“ Stoter said. ”The periphery is going to recover, earnings growth will be positive and economic developments will surprise to the upside.

“They are on their way up from an investment perspective. I don’t like strong and stable, I prefer weak and improving.”

European Central Bank action to avoid possible deflation, including interest rate cuts or LTRO liquidity injections, would also provide a tailwind for equity markets, he added.

In contrast to developed equities, emerging stocks are languishing in the red .MSCIEF as slowing growth and slumping currencies have deterred foreign investors. Emerging debt too is set to end the year with negative returns.

While ING IM is pessimistic on Chinese growth prospects, predicting the economy to slow to 5 percent in 2016, Stoter said he had recently raised emerging markets positioning to neutral from negative.

“In emerging markets we see upside potential there. It’s very difficult to predict what China will do, it might turn out a lot better than we forecast,” he said.

CORPORATE BOND TROUBLES

Stoter likes high-yield corporate debt but fears the market is headed for trouble, once the current high-liquidity environment passes, because of bank regulation, which has cut the number of market counterparties and sapped liquidity.

Many fear bond market volatility will spiral because investment banks have reduced prop desks or shut them entirely to comply with the Dodd-Frank and Volcker rules on overhauling banks’ risk taking. That may have left brokers able to absorb less risk than before.

“The worry is that there is no buyer of last resort,” Stoter said. “You potentially end up in a situation, especially in less liquid debt markets or emerging markets, where the mechanism of moving bonds from buyers to sellers is simply not working because there are hardly any buyers or hardly any sellers at that moment of time.”

He said the problem could become more evident during times of stress in future as hunger for yield has seen longer-term institutional investors such as insurance companies load up on junk-rated bonds, which they would have shunned some years ago.

“At the moment they are ... being handsomely compensated for default risk because there will be hardly any default in the next two years,” Stoter said.

“If we move into the next default cycle, which I think is two, three years at least away, and people really get worried about not getting their money back ... and they want to exit their positions, then we’re going to be in a full room heading for the exit door and the exit door will turn out to be a very small one.”

