Fund manager Karp: Trump to make stock pickers great again

Jason Karp, founder and CIO of Tourbillon Capital Partners, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Financial and healthcare stocks have room to climb significantly, U.S. hedge fund manager Jason Karp said on Tuesday, as he banked on Donald Trump's presidency to lay the groundwork for a favorable stock-picking environment.

"This is a regime shift," Karp said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York on Tuesday.

The biggest benefit for equity markets, he added, may be that the Republican party won both the White House and Congress.

Karp runs $3.8 billion hedge fund firm Tourbillon Capital Partners.

Fueled by hope that years of gridlock would end with an expected easing of bank rules, many financial stocks have rallied double-digits since Trump's surprise election a week ago, Karp said. The rally could continue once some of Trump's pro-business plans take effect, he added, citing tax cuts and looser regulations that could promote lending.

Karp noted that higher interest rates would also help financial stocks as lenders earn more for their loans.

"Some financials could go up as much as 50 percent," Karp said, declining to specify the stocks or a timeframe. "Financials have room to run because they are safe, very cheap, pay nice dividends and have low leverage. There are multiple ways to win."

One of Tourbillon's largest holdings at the end of the third quarter was lender Synchrony Financial (SYF.N), according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stocks of healthcare providers are also likely to benefit under Trump, Karp said. The companies had been constrained by concerns that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would curb prices for their products and services, he noted.

But the stocks of large and profitable companies that have traditionally served as investor safe havens might sink, he said, pointing to the consumer goods and technology sectors.

More volatility in the markets, an expected rise in interest rates, and government stimulus would all combine to make for a better stock picking environment, Karp said. It would be a welcome lift for active investors after years of tepid returns and massive money flows into passive funds, he said.

Trump's economic plans are, Karp said, "pretty clearly a positive for active stock picking."

